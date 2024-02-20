Finland says thousands of migrants seek to enter via Russia

Finland has information showing that thousands of third-country migrants in Russia are waiting to cross the border to the Nordic country, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told a press conference on Tuesday.

Finland closed its eastern border with Russia late last year amidst a growing number of arrivals without valid documents to enter the European union. It accuses Moscow of funnelling migrants to the border, a claim the Kremlin has denied.

