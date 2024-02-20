Finland says thousands of migrants seek to enter via Russia
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland has information showing that thousands of third-country migrants in Russia are waiting to cross the border to the Nordic country, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told a press conference on Tuesday.
Finland closed its eastern border with Russia late last year amidst a growing number of arrivals without valid documents to enter the European union. It accuses Moscow of funnelling migrants to the border, a claim the Kremlin has denied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia emergency helicopter crashes in Karelia lake with three aboard
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days; China launches Jielong-3 rocket as commercial missions pick up pace
France to summon Russia's ambassador - diplomatic source
France to summon Russia's ambassador - diplomatic source
Yandex NV agrees $5.2 bln sale of Russian assets to investor consortium