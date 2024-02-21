PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK Home secretary sacks UK's chief inspector of borders - Currys' largest shareholder supports rejection of takeover bid

- Barclays to return 10 bln pounds to shareholders - Barclay family pledges UK businesses for Abu Dhabi loans in Telegraph bid

Overview - UK Home secretary James Cleverly sacked UK's chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal following a string of press interviews that were highly critical of the government.

- UK electronics retailer Currys' largest shareholder hedge fund Redwheel, which owns a 14.6 per cent stake has backed the board's decision to reject a takeover bid from U.S. investment group Elliott Management. - British bank Barclays has pledged to return 10 billion pounds ($12.62 billion) to shareholders over the next three years as laid out in a plan by chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan.

- The Barclay family has pledged its remaining primary UK businesses as security to loans provided by IMI, the Abu Dhabi investment fund, as part of a deal to buy the Telegraph. $1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

