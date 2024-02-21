Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 21

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 06:13 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK Home secretary sacks UK's chief inspector of borders - Currys' largest shareholder supports rejection of takeover bid

- Barclays to return 10 bln pounds to shareholders - Barclay family pledges UK businesses for Abu Dhabi loans in Telegraph bid

Overview - UK Home secretary James Cleverly sacked UK's chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal following a string of press interviews that were highly critical of the government.

- UK electronics retailer Currys' largest shareholder hedge fund Redwheel, which owns a 14.6 per cent stake has backed the board's decision to reject a takeover bid from U.S. investment group Elliott Management. - British bank Barclays has pledged to return 10 billion pounds ($12.62 billion) to shareholders over the next three years as laid out in a plan by chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan.

- The Barclay family has pledged its remaining primary UK businesses as security to loans provided by IMI, the Abu Dhabi investment fund, as part of a deal to buy the Telegraph. $1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024