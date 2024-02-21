Left Menu

Bihar: Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Lakhisarai district

All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital.The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on, the SP added.

PTI | Lakhisarai | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 10:47 IST
Bihar: Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Lakhisarai district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine people were killed and several injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on in Bihar's Lakhisarai district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police added.

Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.

Talking to PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, ''The accident took place around 3am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital''.

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.

''The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on'', the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024