India offers conducive business climate aided by robust regulatory mechanisms: Goyal

New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:50 IST
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal during his address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave today in New Delhi said that India is looked upon today as the centre of possibilities and the aspirational India will provide a demographic dividend which will help the growth of the India-Europe economic partnerships and geopolitical engagements. 

Shri Goyal said that there has been a change in mindset the way quality is viewed and active participation has been undertaken to be a part of the global initiative towards sustainability and keeping the world clean. The Union Minister noted that India has always been eco-conscious with the smallest per capita contribution of emissions and will continue to be a responsible nation in terms of climate and sustainability. “India is a nation that has adopted the philosophy of Reform, Perform and Transform’, said Shri Goyal emphasising the nation’s contribution of a 3D vision to the world backed by democracy, demography and demand. The Minister further said that the government is actively working to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and make them compelling business cases and is also looking to develop a circular economy to build sustainability globally.

On the business climate in India, Shri Goyal said that the government offers a conducive environment focused on reducing compliances and working as partners with businesses across the world aided by strong and robust regulatory mechanisms. The Minister said that today’s India is an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with the fastest growing e-commerce market.

Shri Goyal emphasised India’s contribution at the global platform by organising the G20, and said that with the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor India will aid the free world to work together through transparent and fair play in trading systems. The Minister noted that the government is working towards a women-led development and is preparing the nation with strong macroeconomic fundamentals supported by a large pool of young aspirational talent. Shri Goyal further said that the aspirational new-generation, with an average age of under 30 years, will enable India to be a fully developed nation by 2047 alongside working on inclusive and sustainable growth.

(With Inputs from PIB)

