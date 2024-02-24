Left Menu

6 killed in Karnataka road accident

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 24-02-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 10:13 IST
Six persons died in a road accident at Datt Jamboti Road, about 90 km from here, police said on Saturday.

While five persons died on the spot in the mishap which occurred on Friday, another succumbed to the injuries in hospital, they said.

According to police, the accident took place when a car hit a parked two-wheeler and another two-wheeler subsequently as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two persons who were standing near the parked vehicle sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital. One of them, Hanamant Malappa Malyagol, died in the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Eknath Bhimappa Padtari (22), Mallikarjun Ramappa Marathe (16), Akash Ramappa Marathe (14), Laxmi Ramappa Marathe (19) and Nagapa Laxman Yadavannavar (48). A case of accident was registered by the Murgod police. Bhimashankar Guled, Superintendent of Police, Belagavi district, said in the last three days as many 25 persons have died in road accidents in the district. He appealed to people to observe traffic rules, avoid speeding and save lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

