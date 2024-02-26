Left Menu

BizzOpp Startup Expo & Summit 2024, along with Excellence Iconic Awards, Successfully Hosted in Delhi

Favfairs hosted the BizzOp Startup Expo & Summit 2024 alongside the Excellency Iconic Awards at Eros Hotel, showcasing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:02 IST
BizzOpp Startup Expo & Summit 2024, along with Excellence Iconic Awards, Successfully Hosted in Delhi
BizzOpp Startup Expo & Summit 2024, along with Excellence Iconic Awards, Successfully Hosted in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], February 26: Favfairs hosted the BizzOp Startup Expo & Summit 2024 alongside the Excellency Iconic Awards at Eros Hotel, showcasing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation.

The event, organised by Favfairs founder Arun Gee and Director Ashu Saini, aimed to connect budding entrepreneurs with potential investors, providing a platform for live pitching, exhibitions, and recognition through prestigious awards. Renowned actress and politician, Poonam Dhillon, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by esteemed dignitaries including Madan Lal MLA Kasturba Nagar, Praveen Kumar MLA Jangpura, and Subhash Malhotra, former councillor Jangpura, among others. Startups and investors from across the nation converged at the summit, engaging in fruitful discussions and networking opportunities.

Excellency Iconic Awards 2024 honored exemplary contributions within the startup community and professionals from Health, education, business, legal services, tourism, author, rural development, designers and artist by Actress and politician Poonam Dhillon. The event also featured exhibition stalls, showcasing innovative products and services from companies like Havandexa and Kennies further accentuating India's entrepreneurial prowess.

As India continues to embrace its startup culture, initiatives like the BizzOpp Startup Expo & Summit will play a pivotal role in nurturing and propelling the nation's entrepreneurial landscape forward. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024