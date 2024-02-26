REFEX Presents JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 Opening Ceremony with Cricketers Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath on 6th March 2024

PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26: The much-awaited JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 is set to take place from 6th to 9th March 2024 at the prestigious Amir Mahal and Marina Grounds in Chennai. Organized by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Chennai Chapter, this national cricket tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and sportsmanship.

Eight teams from across India will compete for the coveted title, including East Zone, Gujarat Zone, KKG Zone, Mumbai Chandan Armour, North Zone, ROM Zone, TNAPTS Zone, and Rajasthan Zone. Each team is comprised of top-tier players, making this tournament a true test of skill and strategy. Presented by Refex Group and powered by Nahar Group, JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 aims to promote unity and camaraderie among players and fans alike.

The opening ceremony will be held at ITC Grand Chola in the presence of Legendary player from India 1983 world cup squad Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath and the Award ceremony will take place on 9th of March post Grand finale match. "We are thrilled to host the JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 in Chennai," said a spokesperson for JITO Chennai Chapter. "This tournament is not just about cricket; it's about bringing people together from different parts of the country to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and unity."

The event is expected to draw a large crowd of cricket enthusiasts, eager to witness the intense competition and cheer for their favorite teams. In addition to the matches, there will be entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy with the support of OSWAL GROUP, KHAZANCHI JWELLERS & NORWOOD

JITO Chennai Chapter is a leading organization dedicated to promoting business, networking, and community service among Jain professionals and entrepreneurs. The chapter organizes various events and initiatives to support its members and the community at large. Ramesh Dugar JITO Chennai Chairman and Nehal Shah JITO Chennai Secratary Feels Pride To Host JPL in Chennai with the support of all sponsors and With Jithender Doshi Sports Team.

Spl Thanks From SUHANA MASALA, FUTURA, MAHAVEER AUTOMOTIVE & CLAIR

