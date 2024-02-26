Left Menu

Fire breaks out in commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:53 IST
Fire breaks out in commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a two-storey commercial centre situated in Santacruz suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening and 37 people were rescued, civic officials said. The rescue operation was carried out by Fire Brigade personnel on the second floor and the terrace of Options Commercial Centre, located near the Milan subway, via the staircase.

''Nobody is injured in the fire which broke out at around 5:15 pm,'' an official said, adding that the blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations on the second floor.

Four fire engines are at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024