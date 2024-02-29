Death toll in Mali bus accident rises to 40
The death toll in a bus accident near the southern Malian town of Kenieba on Tuesday has risen to 40, Burkina Faso's government said in a statement Thursday, adding that its citizens were among the dead.
Mali's transport ministry said on Tuesday that at least 31 people were killed when a bus bound for Burkina Faso plunged off a bridge over a river. (Reporting Anait Miridzhanian, Writing by Portia Crowe; Editing by Toby Chopra)
