Left Menu

Tata Motors to demerge biz into two separate listed companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:51 IST
Tata Motors to demerge biz into two separate listed companies
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to demerge the company into two separate listed entities.

The commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity while the passenger vehicles businesses including PV (Passenger Vehicle), EV (Electric Vehicle), JLR ( Jaguar Land Rover), and its related investments would be part of the other entity, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement and all shareholders of TML (Tata Motors Ltd) shall continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities, it added.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 0.12 per cent down at Rs 987.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC drops five-day COVID isolation guidelines; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC drops five-day COVID isolation guidelines; CVS, ...

 Global
2
"We will win this seat with...bigger margin": BJP leader Vijay Baghel after being nominated from Chhattisgarh's Durg in LS polls

"We will win this seat with...bigger margin": BJP leader Vijay Baghel after ...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Sarfraz Bugti takes oath as Chief Minister of Balochistan

Sarfraz Bugti takes oath as Chief Minister of Balochistan

 Balochistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024