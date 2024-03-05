Flight student and trainer killed in collision over Kenya's capital

Left Menu

(Adds details about crash throughout) NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - A Cessna training aircraft collided with a passenger plane carrying 44 people above Kenya's capital Nairobi on Tuesday, killing the student and his trainer, police said. The Safarilink plane was a Dash 8, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, adding that investigations were under way.

A Cessna training aircraft collided with a passenger plane carrying 44 people above Kenya's capital Nairobi on Tuesday, killing the student and his trainer, police said. The passenger plane from local airline Safarilink, bound for the coastal resort town of Diani, had just taken off when it "experienced a loud bang", Safarilink said in a statement.

It was able to turn back and land at Nairobi's Wilson Airport and there were no casualties aboard, the airline said. Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bugei told Reuters that a flight student and a trainer were killed aboard the smaller plane, without providing additional details.

Photos of the crash site published by Kenyan media showed a small smashed-up plane lying in the tall grass of Nairobi National Park, a large wildlife reserve near Wilson Airport. The Safarilink plane was a Dash 8, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, adding that investigations were under way.

