Powdered gold hidden in leggings seized from woman passenger at Indore airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Tuesday seized about 368 grams of gold worth more than Rs 20 lakh from a beautician after she landed at Indore airport from Sharjah, an official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the AIU of Indore Customs Commissionerate intercepted the female passenger who travelled on an Air India Express flight. The woman was hiding the sprayed gold powder between the layers of the leggings she was wearing during the journey, the official said.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, claimed to have brought the foreign gold to India for her financial gain. Further investigation is underway. Smuggling of gold in any form is restricted under the Customs Act, of 1962, the official added.

