Left Menu

European shares muted ahead of key economic data

European shares were subdued early on Wednesday, ahead of key euro zone economic data and congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while upbeat earnings offset losses on the index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0809 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 13:59 IST
European shares muted ahead of key economic data
Represtative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European shares were subdued early on Wednesday, ahead of key euro zone economic data and congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while upbeat earnings offset losses on the index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0809 GMT. Basic resources were 0.5% higher on support from gold prices, which hit a record peak in the previous session amid rising expectations for U.S. rates easing by mid-year.

Investors look forward to euro zone January retail sales data due at 1000 GMT and Powell's testimony before Congress later in the day, which could provide insights into the interest rate-cut trajectory. In corporate updates, Symrise beat core profit estimates in 2023 as the German flavour and fragrance maker implemented a cost management programme, lifting shares by 5%. The broader chemicals index led sectoral gains with a 0.8% rise.

Shares in DHL Group dropped 4% after the German logistics giant forecast its 2024 operating profit above pre-pandemic figures, but the outlook fell short of market consensus amid weaker global trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024