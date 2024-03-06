Left Menu

Britain eyes new tax on vaping from 2026

A sharp rise in vape usage by non-smokers and young people has forced the British government - a relative proponent of vaping as a way to reduce the harms of smoking - to consider tougher controls. Currently most vapes are subject to value-added tax at the standard 20% rate, but there is no extra levy applied.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:43 IST
Britain eyes new tax on vaping from 2026

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he is planning to introduce an extra tax on vaping products from October 2026, aiming to make the habit more expensive to deter non-smokers from taking it up.

Hunt said the government would introduce a one-off increase in tobacco duty at the same time to maintain the financial incentive to choose vaping over smoking. "To discourage non-smokers from taking up vaping, we are today confirming the introduction of an excise duty on vaping products from October 2026 and publishing a consultation on its design," Hunt said in his budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Many tobacco control advocates say vapes or e-cigarettes offer a way to reduce the death and disease caused by smoking. Others however point to health risks and concerns around a new generation of nicotine users. Amid ever-stricter tobacco regulations and falling smoking rates in some markets, tobacco giants like British American Tobacco hope vapes will become an increasingly important revenue stream.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said the tax could benefit larger players like BAT by making it harder for smaller players to compete. "BAT, especially given its highly profitable broader cigarette business, can afford to swallow the tax and not adjust prices," he said, whereas it could make smaller firms' products unviable.

BAT's shares were flat at 1451 GMT, while rival Imperial Brand's were just over 1% higher. A sharp rise in vape usage by non-smokers and young people has forced the British government - a relative proponent of vaping as a way to reduce the harms of smoking - to consider tougher controls.

Currently most vapes are subject to value-added tax at the standard 20% rate, but there is no extra levy applied. Maggie Rae, president of the Epidemiology & Public Health Section of the Royal Society of Medicine, said any tax must be carefully considered to ensure it benefits public health.

"It's imperative we ensure medicinal use of vapes continues to be encouraged, as smoking cessation remains the matter of greater importance," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024