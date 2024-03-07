Mexican navy helicopter accident kills 3, another 2 missing
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:56 IST
The Mexican navy said on Wednesday that three people were dead and two more were missing after a helicopter accident earlier in the day.
The navy said in a statement that the helicopter accident occurred "moments after" taking off from a navy ship around 200 nautical miles (370 km) southwest of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, on the Pacific coast. The cause is still unknown, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
