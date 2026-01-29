Indian Navy Marches to Glory: Republic Day Parade Highlights
The Indian Navy's marching contingent won the top award at the Republic Day Parade, celebrated for discipline and dedication. Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav tableau and the Culture Ministry's 'Vande Mataram' float also received top honors. Highlights included Kerala's Water Metro, Jammu and Kashmir's houseboat, and Ahmedabad's self-reliance theme.
The Indian Navy has been awarded the best marching contingent at this year's Republic Day Parade, a testament to the crew's relentless efforts, discipline, and dedication, according to senior Navy officials. The showcase featured 144 personnel symbolizing maritime strength on the famed Kartavya Path.
Maharashtra's tableau, celebrating Ganeshotsav with a blend of modernity and tradition, and the Culture Ministry's float, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', were among the top winners. The tableau portrayed key historical musical compositions and symbols of cultural pride.
Other winners included Jammu and Kashmir's intricate houseboat-themed tableau, Kerala's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' highlights, and Gujarat's self-reliance motif. The award ceremony took place on January 30, recognizing excellence across states, ministries, and police forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
