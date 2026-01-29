Indian Navy Marches to Glory: Republic Day Parade Highlights

The Indian Navy has been awarded the best marching contingent at this year's Republic Day Parade, a testament to the crew's relentless efforts, discipline, and dedication, according to senior Navy officials. The showcase featured 144 personnel symbolizing maritime strength on the famed Kartavya Path.

Maharashtra's tableau, celebrating Ganeshotsav with a blend of modernity and tradition, and the Culture Ministry's float, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', were among the top winners. The tableau portrayed key historical musical compositions and symbols of cultural pride.

Other winners included Jammu and Kashmir's intricate houseboat-themed tableau, Kerala's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' highlights, and Gujarat's self-reliance motif. The award ceremony took place on January 30, recognizing excellence across states, ministries, and police forces.

