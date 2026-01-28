Navy Triumphs, Maharashtra Shines: Republic Day Parade 2023 Highlights

The Indian Navy has been recognized as the best marching contingent among the armed forces at this year's Republic Day Parade, according to officials. Maharashtra secured the top accolade in the states and Union Territories category with its tableau celebrating Ganeshotsav.

The Culture Ministry's tableau, celebrating the 150-year legacy of 'Vande Mataram', emerged victorious in the ministries category. The Navy's contingent, comprising 144 personnel, impressed by symbolizing a strong maritime force.

In popular choice categorizations, determined through an online poll on the MyGov portal, Assam Regiment and CRPF were named the best marching contingents for armed forces and CAPFs, respectively. Gujarat won the top spot in states' tableaux with the theme 'Mantra of Swadeshi-Self-Reliance-Freedom: Vande Mataram'.

(With inputs from agencies.)