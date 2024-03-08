Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 05:42 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Nationwide agrees to buy Virgin Money for 2.9 bln pounds - UK Insolvency Service seeks 15-year director ban for Lex Greensill

- Signa tycoon René Benko files for personal insolvency - Christine Lagarde signals June rate cut as ECB lowers inflation forecast

Overview - Nationwide Building Society has agreed to buy Virgin Money for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.71 billion), to potentially create a more powerful challenger to the UK's biggest banks.

- The UK Insolvency Service has asked the High Court to prohibit Greensill Capital founder Lex Greensill from running or controlling companies for up to 15 years, after investigating the 2021 collapse of his eponymous supply chain finance company. - Fallen property tycoon Rene Benko, whose Signa empire toppled in a series of high-profile insolvencies, has filed for insolvency himself at an Austrian court.

- The European Central Bank has indicated it was preparing for a first cut in interest rates, probably in June, after lowering inflation forecasts, projecting it will reach its 2% target next year. ($1 = 0.7807 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024