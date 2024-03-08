PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Nationwide agrees to buy Virgin Money for 2.9 bln pounds - UK Insolvency Service seeks 15-year director ban for Lex Greensill

- Signa tycoon René Benko files for personal insolvency - Christine Lagarde signals June rate cut as ECB lowers inflation forecast

Overview - Nationwide Building Society has agreed to buy Virgin Money for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.71 billion), to potentially create a more powerful challenger to the UK's biggest banks.

- The UK Insolvency Service has asked the High Court to prohibit Greensill Capital founder Lex Greensill from running or controlling companies for up to 15 years, after investigating the 2021 collapse of his eponymous supply chain finance company. - Fallen property tycoon Rene Benko, whose Signa empire toppled in a series of high-profile insolvencies, has filed for insolvency himself at an Austrian court.

- The European Central Bank has indicated it was preparing for a first cut in interest rates, probably in June, after lowering inflation forecasts, projecting it will reach its 2% target next year. ($1 = 0.7807 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)