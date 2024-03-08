Hong Kong government issues draft of new national security law
The Hong Kong government early on Friday published its draft of a new national security law, according to a document on one of its websites.
The city's legislature will start debating the bill at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, a government statement said on Thursday.
