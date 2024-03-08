Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after jobs report

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after jobs report
Representative Images Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after data showing a rise in the unemployment rate and moderation in wage gains boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the middle of this year. U.S.

job growth accelerated in February, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 275,000 jobs after rising 229,000 in January, according to revised estimates. Economists expected an increase of 200,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate, however, rose to 3.9% in February after holding at 3.7% for three straight months, while wage growth slowed to 0.1% on a monthly basis. "The key here is the wage growth (more) than anything else, which came in very modest and well below expectations," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser at Murphy & Sylvest.

"This feeds more into the inflation narrative than the strong jobs data." Traders now see an 81.1% chance of the central bank cutting interest rates in June, compared to 74.4% before the numbers, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

At 08:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.17%. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record high on Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was "not far" from gaining the confidence that inflation is falling sufficiently to begin cutting interest rates.

AI darling Nvidia gained 2.6% premarket in premarket trading, outperforming megacap growth and technology peers. Chip stocks such as Micron Technology and Intel rose more than 1% each.

Broadcom slipped 0.6% after the tech company's full-year forecast failed to impress investors. Shares of Marvell Technology shed 5.7% after it forecast first-quarter results below market expectations on soft demand in its wireless infrastructure, consumer and enterprise markets.

Gap climbed 8.6% after the retailer beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter results, buoyed by strong demand on improved product offerings at its Old Navy and namesake brands during the holiday season, and lower markdowns. Costco Wholesale eased 3.9% as quarterly sales fell short of estimates due to tepid demand for higher-margin goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024