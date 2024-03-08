Motor racing-Audi to take 100% ownership of Sauber F1 team
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:54 IST
Audi plans to take 100% control of the Sauber Formula One team ahead of its transformation into the German carmaker's factory team from 2026, the Volkswagen-owned brand said on Friday.
Oliver Hoffmann will step down from Audi's management board to take overall responsibility for the Formula One programme while Andreas Seidl will run the Swiss-based team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Andreas Seidl
- Volkswagen
- Swiss
- Audi
- Formula One
- Oliver Hoffmann
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss agency to mentor National Disaster Response Force battalion
Swiss vote on higher pensions expected to be close
Teenager arrested by Swiss police on suspicion of stabbing an Orthodox Jewish man
Swisscom confirms talks to buy Vodafone's Italian unit for 8B euros
Global watchdog tells Swiss to bolster controls after creating UBS behemoth