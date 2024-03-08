Motor racing-Audi to take 100% ownership of Sauber F1 team

Audi plans to take 100% control of the Sauber Formula One team ahead of its transformation into the German carmaker's factory team from 2026, the Volkswagen-owned brand said on Friday.

Oliver Hoffmann will step down from Audi's management board to take overall responsibility for the Formula One programme while Andreas Seidl will run the Swiss-based team.

