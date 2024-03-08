Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:06 IST
Delhi Metro launches indigenous software for train operators, to save 5 lakh pages annually
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro on Friday launched an indigenous crew management system (CMS) software for its 1200 train operators and other related activities that will eliminate the need for manual updates and save five lakh paper pages annually.

Vikas Kumar, managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), launched the new software at Yamuna Bank Metro station in the presence of senior officers of the corporation.

Elimination of manual updates and register maintenance will reduce time and effort, saving an estimated five lakh pages annually, equivalent to preserving 417 trees, said a DMRC statement.

The CMS, a state-of-the-art automated solution, will streamline day-to-day tasks for train operators through specially designed and developed kiosks installed at 14 crew control centres across the network, said a DMRC statement.

''Train operators can now digitally sign on and off duty, undergo instant breath analyser tests, biometric attendance and have their live photo captured, enhancing efficiency and accuracy,'' it said.

The system will also transform various processes like roster duties, leave requests, line defects, staff claims, grievances and leave scheduling into electronic formats, it said.

''Operating both online and offline, the CMS is accessible through web, kiosk and mobile applications.'' Its real-time reporting capabilities, facilitated by this new technology, empower line supervisors or train operators to promptly notify concerned authorities about any defects or issues related to rolling stock, track, OHE and civil works.

The DMRC on Thursday launched a Public Complaint Management System (PCMS), a software that streamlines and smoothness its customer grievance management mechanism by analysing the nature of complaints and the level of their satisfactory disposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

