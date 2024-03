BRIEF-Sam Altman To Return To OpenAI Board Of Directors- The Information

* SAM ALTMAN TO RETURN TO OPENAI BOARD OF DIRECTORS- THE INFORMATION

* ON FRIDAY, OPENAI WAS GETTING READY TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW DIRECTORS - THE INFORMATION * SUE DESMOND-HELLMANN, NICOLE SELIGMAN, AND FIDJI SIMO TO JOIN OPENAI'S BOARD- THE INFORMATION

* THE NEW OPENAI BOARD APPOINTMENTS WOULD INCREASE THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT THE NONPROFIT TO SEVEN - THE INFORMATION * ILYA SUTSKEVER IS STILL IN TALKS ABOUT REMAINING AT THE COMPANY- THE INFORMATION Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4kbdha3z Further company coverage:

