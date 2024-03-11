Canon Miraisha, Kings and Queens Art Academy partner to spark photographic excellence in Nigerian youth

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), the leading printing and imaging solutions provider, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Kings and Queens Art Academy, the renowned children's art academy. This partnership aims to provide valuable training and skills enhancement to young aspiring photographers based in Bariga, Lagos, Nigeria through the Canon Miraisha Programme which embodies our corporate philosophy, Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good.

As part of this collaboration, a series of comprehensive photography workshops will be conducted, to equip participants with valuable capabilities and insights to excel in their creative pursuits.

Bariga community in Lagos is known as a challenging neighborhood where the youth face significant hurdles due to limited opportunities and resources. Despite these obstacles, many demonstrate resilience and determination in their pursuit of a better future. Efforts to improve conditions and provide support are crucial for empowering the youth of Bariga to reach their full potential.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kings and Queens Art Academy, and through the synergy of our expertise and resources, we aspire to unlock the untapped potential of African talent, fostering the growth of the creative industry in the region. This partnership is poised to bridge the skills development gap, offering young and aspiring talents the essential tools needed to excel in the industry,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

The programme is committed to fostering expertise in photography, filmmaking, and printing, which equips participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to transform their creative talents into a source of income. The collaboration between Canon and Kings and Queens Art Academy aligns seamlessly with both organizations’ shared mission to empower individuals and foster creative expression. The initiative is designed to introduce participants to the basics and refine their skills, making them well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of photography on the continent.

Basic photography workshops will be conducted as part of this collaboration, between 19 February and 4 April 2024. The certified Canon trainer leading the sessions will be Tore Oraise, a homegrown talent from within the Bariga community nurtured through the Miraisha Programme.

These workshops cater specifically to beginners, providing a comprehensive foundation in the fundamentals of photography. Participants will delve into both technical aspects and artistic expression, gaining valuable insights into the world of photography. Upon completion of the workshops, all participants will receive Canon Miraisha T-shirts, face caps, notepads, pens, and certificates as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Adewale Ayodeji, Director and Founder of Kings and Queens Art Academy, says, “We are thrilled to partner with Canon Central and North Africa under the Miraisha Programme as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering individuals and fostering creative expression. These workshops will equip participants with valuable skills and serve as a stepping-stone for unlocking their creative potential and building successful careers in photography.”

Kings and Queens Art Academy based in Bariga, Lagos, is recognised for its commitment to social advocacy, children’s talent development, and captivating audiences. The academy further extends its community engagement through children’s art festivals in Lagos and the surrounding areas, celebrating arts development and artistry in marginalised communities such as Iwaya Makoko, Oworo, and Bariga.

The Canon Miraisha Programme is a testament to Canon Central and North Africa’s commitment to nurturing and uplifting creative talents across the African continent. By equipping participants with the requisite skills and knowledge, the Miraisha Programme not only addresses the skills development gap but also fosters the growth of a dynamic and sustainable creative industry.

(With Inputs from APO)