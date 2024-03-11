US transport chief expects Boeing to cooperate with DOJ, NTSB in 737 MAX probes
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Boeing to cooperate in investigations by the Justice Department and National Transportation Safety Board into the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency.
"We respect the independence of DOJ and NTSB doing their own work, but we're not neutral on the question of whether Boeing should fully cooperate with any NTSB us word because they should," Buttigieg said at a press conference
