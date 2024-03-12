Five dead, 11 injured as truck rams into wedding procession in MP's Raisen
Five people were killed and 11 injured after a truck allegedly overtaking from the wrong side ploughed into a wedding procession in the Sultanpur area of Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district on Monday, a senior official said.The procession had arrived from Anchalkheda in Hoshangabad district. Of the injured, the condition of five is serious.
Five people were killed and 11 injured after a truck allegedly overtaking from the wrong side ploughed into a wedding procession in the Sultanpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, a senior official said.
The procession had arrived from Anchalkheda in Hoshangabad district. The accident occurred at 10 pm near the Khamaria village, Raisen Collector Arvind Dubey told PTI.
The victims include labourers carrying lights as part of the procession, said Rajat Sarathe, the Sultanpur police station in-charge.
The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.
''Five people were killed and 11 injured. Of the injured, the condition of five is serious. They have been shifted to Bhopal,'' the collector said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, Dubey said.
