Pillion rider killed as truck hits motorcycle in Thane

A 16-year-old boy riding pillion was killed and another rider injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

The boy and a 37-year-old man were heading from Nashik when the accident took place at around 6.30 am near Anand Nagar signal on the busy Ghodbunder road here, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle rammed into the motorcycle, he said.

Local firemen, police and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

The body was shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Traffic was affected briefly on the busy route following the accident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)