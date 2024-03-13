Man hijacks bus in Rio, shoots two

A man hijacked a bus at a Rio de Janeiro bus station on Tuesday and shot two people, according to local police.

Rio police said on social media the wounded were taken to a hospital, while a special operations force was negotiating with the man holding the rest of the passengers hostage.

