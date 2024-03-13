Reid & Taylor launches Store Locator to strengthen its CRM initiative

SRV Media New Delhi [India], March 13: Reid & Taylor, the iconic suiting and shirting brand synonymous with premium menswear fabrics, has unveiled a new tool aimed at enhancing customer convenience and boosting business for its retailers.

The brand has introduced a store locator that allows customers to easily locate Reid & Taylor exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and multi-brand outlets (MBOs) across India, where they can purchase authentic Reid & Taylor products. The newly launched store locator is designed to bridge the gap between customers and retailers, creating an ecosystem that benefits both parties. Customers can use the online platform to locate nearby stores based on their location or a specific city, ensuring easy access to authentic Reid & Taylor products. This initiative not only enhances the shopping experience for customers but also helps retailers attract more business by connecting them with potential customers.

Reid & Taylor is known for its superior range of premium suiting and shirting fabric and carries a rich legacy of styling the world's elite for more than 150 years. Under the leadership of Chairman Hardik Patel and Group CEO Ajay Agarwal, Reid & Taylor has strategically bolstered the brand's growth with state-of-the-art fabric manufacturing infrastructure combined with customer-centric digital systems to scale up the brand. This store locator is a part of this modern innovation, which is now live on the Reid & Taylor website, offering customers a seamless retailer locator experience and providing retailers with a platform to reach more customers.

This initiative is expected to strengthen the connection between customers and retailers, creating a win-win situation for both parties. Customers can easily find authentic Reid & Taylor fabrics, while retailers can attract more business and expand their reach. Visit the Reid & Taylor website today to find your nearest store and explore the latest collection of fabrics from Reid & Taylor.

