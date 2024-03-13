MHA decides to extend 50 pc financial support on GST on purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar from April 1

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend financial support of 50 per cent on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar as a welfare measure to benefit serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations and State Police Forces and their families. This decision shall be effective from April 1, 2024, the MHA said in a statement on Wednesday, pointing that the decision was taken to respect the hard work of force personnel who play a key role in maintaining the internal security of the country and to give utmost importance to the welfare of CAPFs and their families.

The facility would be available on all Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar across India. Established in 2006, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar has an all India presence with 119 Master Bhandars and more than 1700 Subsidiary Bhandars through which goods at cheaper rates are being made available to the force personnel.

The move is also a token of respect and support for the family members of the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces who are often deployed in far-flung areas and inhospitable terrain where they perform their duties regardless of the risk to lives and personal inconvenience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)