Left Menu

MHA decides to extend 50 pc financial support on GST on purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar from April 1

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend financial support of 50 per cent on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar as a welfare measure to benefit serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations and State Police Forces and their families.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:32 IST
MHA decides to extend 50 pc financial support on GST on purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar from April 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend financial support of 50 per cent on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar as a welfare measure to benefit serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations and State Police Forces and their families. This decision shall be effective from April 1, 2024, the MHA said in a statement on Wednesday, pointing that the decision was taken to respect the hard work of force personnel who play a key role in maintaining the internal security of the country and to give utmost importance to the welfare of CAPFs and their families.

The facility would be available on all Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar across India. Established in 2006, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar has an all India presence with 119 Master Bhandars and more than 1700 Subsidiary Bhandars through which goods at cheaper rates are being made available to the force personnel.

The move is also a token of respect and support for the family members of the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces who are often deployed in far-flung areas and inhospitable terrain where they perform their duties regardless of the risk to lives and personal inconvenience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India
4
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024