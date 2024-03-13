Heavy Industries Ministry collaborates with IIT Roorkee to drive innovation in automotive, electric vehicle sectors

In a stride towards fostering innovation and advancement in the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sector, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to a press release by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the MoU, inked on Wednesday, aims to propel collaborative efforts in driving research, development, and implementation initiatives to shape the future of transportation.

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of the State of Uttarakhand (via video conferencing), marked a moment in the journey towards fostering synergy between academia and industry in driving technological innovation. Under the MoU, Prof KK Pant, representing IIT Roorkee, and Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary at MHI, formalized the partnership, paving the way for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and an Industry Accelerator at IIT Roorkee.

This joint initiative, to be executed under the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector Phase II of MHI, seeks to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both entities to support groundbreaking projects that will shape the future landscape of mobility. The collaboration, backed by a total grant of Rs 19.8745 Cr. from MHI and an additional Rs 4.78 crore contributed by industry partners, will see a total project investment of Rs 24.6645 crore.

These funds will be instrumental in driving research, development, and implementation efforts aimed at translating innovative concepts into tangible solutions that address the evolving needs of the automotive and electric vehicle sectors. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, speaking at the event, highlighted the advancement of new technologies facilitated by the Capital Goods Scheme.

He emphasized how these initiatives have expedited the integration of cutting-edge technologies within the manufacturing sector promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat. Additionally, he acknowledged MHI's substantial role in propelling India towards global export prominence.

Commending the efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and IIT Roorkee he underscored their proactive steps in advancing this agenda. The Minister also outlined the Industry Accelerator component of the CG scheme and emphasized its focus on fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

He noted the signing of a MoU between MHI and IIT Roorkee to establish an Industry Accelerator and Center of Excellence. Through this partnership, numerous startups have joined forces with IIT-Roorkee to pioneer projects in electric vehicles, significantly contributing to the nation's self-reliance in the e-mobility sector.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed gratitude to the MHI for approving projects under the Capital Goods Scheme in Uttarakhand, particularly beneficial for the e-mobility sector. He also lauded IIT Roorkee for its potential to engage with startups and industries, emphasizing the institution's commitment to addressing crucial projects.

He also highlighted the institution's dedication to fostering a culture of research, development, and collaboration, which aligns with the national goal of self-reliance in the mobility sector. IIT Roorkee, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, stands poised to spearhead transformative initiatives in collaboration with industry partners, startups, and governmental bodies.

The institution's longstanding reputation as a hub for pioneering research underscores its pivotal role in driving technological advancements to address the evolving challenges in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors. ICAT, Manesar a partner with IIT Roorkee in this project, is a premier facility dedicated to testing, certification, and research in the automotive sector.

ICAT plays a vital role in the development, validation, and homologation of automotive technologies. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and expertise, in this project, ICAT will offer services like automotive electrical and electronics testing.

As India transitions towards electric mobility, ICAT is at the forefront, providing testing and developmental services for electric vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)