Left Menu

Government of India, ADB join forces to enhance livability and mobility in Ahmedabad

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, the agreement for the Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project was formalized by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Rajesh Vasudevan, Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, representing the ADB.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:17 IST
Government of India, ADB join forces to enhance livability and mobility in Ahmedabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a loan agreement amounting to USD 181 million, in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of life and mobility in the peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat. According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, the agreement for the Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project was formalized by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Rajesh Vasudevan, Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, representing the ADB.

Mukherjee highlighted the project's objective to transform the peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad into livable, environmentally sustainable, and efficient zones with robust physical and social infrastructure. She said, "The project aims to make peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad livable, environmentally sustainable, and efficient with robust physical andsocial infrastructure, a vibrant economy, and a distinct identity as a preferred investment destination."

She emphasized the importance of creating vibrant economies and distinct identities for these areas, positioning them as preferred investment destinations. Echoing this sentiment, Vasudevan emphasized the significance of managing Ahmedabad's urban sprawl effectively, especially in the peri-urban regions, amidst its ongoing expansion as an economic growth center.

He outlined the project's interventions aimed at expanding quality urban services and enhancing transport connectivity to address the needs of the large migrant population settled in these peripheral areas. "Ahmedabad's continued expansion presents an opportunity as an economic growth center while the attendant challenge is to better manage the city's urban sprawl especially in the peri-urban areas," said Vasudevan.

He added, "The project's interventions aim to address this challenge with the expansionof quality urban services and transport connectivity for the large migrant population settled in the city's peripheral areas." The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project is poised to benefit urban poor, women, and migrant workers through various interventions aimed at improving urban services and governance.

The project includes the construction of 166 km of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants. Additionally, it will support the enhancement of 10 junctions along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity between peri-urban areas and Ahmedabad city.

Furthermore, ADB will facilitate capacity-building efforts for the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and urban local bodies in technology-based urban planning, focusing on climate change and disaster-resilient infrastructure, environmental and social safeguards, gender equality, and social inclusion. The project will also promote land development plans and town planning schemes integrating these elements, serving as models for other states to enhance planned urban development and densification through agglomeration.

Capacity-building initiatives will extend to financial planning, revenue enhancement, and infrastructure asset operations for government agencies, alongside awareness-raising activities within communities to promote water conservation, health, and hygiene. Moreover, women self-help groups will receive training in water supply operations, while efforts will be made to develop recycling mechanisms for treated sewage for industrial use through public-private partnerships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India
4
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024