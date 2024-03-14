Left Menu

IndiGo announces new connections under codeshare with Qantas Airways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:48 IST
IndiGo announces new connections under codeshare with Qantas Airways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo on Thursday announced new connections under its codeshare partnership with Australia's Qantas Airways.

With these new codeshare connections, customers will be able to continue their journey within Australia on Qantas-operated domestic flights to three additional cities -- Adelaide, Canberra, and Gold Coast, it said in a release.

In 2022, IndiGo and Qantas finalised a codeshare partnership, enabling Qantas customers flying on non-stop flights between Australia and India to connect to 21 destinations in India on IndiGo.

Last year in November, IndiGo announced connections to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane in Australia, under the codeshare partnership with Qantas Airways.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to various destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

