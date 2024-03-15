Iran Air could be banned from Europe if Tehran sends missiles to Russia, US warns

G7 nations are prepared to respond with severe new penalties that could include a ban on Iran Air flights to Europe if Iran proceeds with the transfer of close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"Our message today is, if Iran proceeds with providing Russia with ballistic missiles, the response from the international community will be swift and severe," the official told a small group of reporters. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

