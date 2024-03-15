Iran Air could be banned from Europe if Tehran sends missiles to Russia, US warns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
G7 nations are prepared to respond with severe new penalties that could include a ban on Iran Air flights to Europe if Iran proceeds with the transfer of close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
"Our message today is, if Iran proceeds with providing Russia with ballistic missiles, the response from the international community will be swift and severe," the official told a small group of reporters. (Reporting By Steve Holland)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hardliners set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustration mounts
Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine, RIA says
Iran begins voting in first parliament election since 2022 protests as questions over turnout loom
Iran begins voting in first parliament election since 2022 protests as questions over turnout loom
Hardliners set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustration mounts