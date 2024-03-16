United-operated Boeing 737 with a missing external panel lands safely at Oregon airport
United Airlines on Friday said one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft was found to have a missing external panel and landed safely at its scheduled destination at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon.
"We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," United Airlines said in a statement, adding it will also investigate to understand the cause of the incident on flight 433.
