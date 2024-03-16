Left Menu

United-operated Boeing 737 found to have missing panel after landing at Oregon airport

The FAA said a post-landing airline inspection of the 25-year-old airplane revealed a missing panel and the agency will investigate as will United. "We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," the airline said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 07:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 07:06 IST
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 landed safely in Oregon Friday after it was found to have a missing external panel, officials said. United Flight 433 landed at Medford Airport around 1:45 p.m. PDT (2045 GMT) on Friday carrying 139 passengers and six crew after departing from San Francisco, the Federal Aviation Administration and airline said. The FAA said a post-landing airline inspection of the 25-year-old airplane revealed a missing panel and the agency will investigate as will United.

"We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," the airline said in a statement. Boeing did not comment, directing questions to United Airlines. According to FAA records, the plane was built in late 1998. The Rogue Valley Times posted a dramatic photo of the airplane with the missing panel. Traffic was briefly halted at the airport to search for the panel.

In the aftermath of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency prompted by a door plug blowout, U.S. aviation incidents are getting more attention. Boeing has been under heavy regulatory scrutiny following the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines incident, with probes into the company's safety and quality standards in its production process.

Last week a United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX rolled onto the grass and off the runway in Houston, prompting investigations. Also last week a United-operated Boeing 777-200 bound for Japan lost a tire after takeoff from San Francisco and was diverted to Los Angeles where it landed safely.

A United Boeing 737 on March 4 bound for Florida departing Houston returned to the airport shortly after takeoff after the engine ingested some plastic bubble wrap that was on the airfield prior to departure. Social media posts showed flames coming out of the engine.

