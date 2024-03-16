Grand Unveiling: Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens Latest Store in Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 16: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewelry brand, celebrated the inauguration of its newest store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The opulent 2300 sq. ft. store, the 12th store of the brand in Delhi NCR and the 29th in the North region, was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Parlad Singh Sawhney, (Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly) on 16th March.

MP Ahammed, expressed his joy, stating, "Opening our store in Chandni Chowk is a momentous occasion for us. We believe this milestone will strengthen our bond with the people of New Delhi, adding more sparkle and joy to this vibrant location. As we aim to become the Number One Jewelry Brand, we extend our gratitude to each and every one of you." The store boasts spacious interiors, a seating capacity of 46 seats, and a vast array of collections at competitive prices, promising a world-class jewelry shopping experience. The store, thoughtfully curated, sets the stage for customers to explore exclusive collections in an inviting atmosphere. The store offers exclusivity with a dedicated wedding arena, a privileged lounge for customers, diamond experts, and ample parking for customer convenience.

With meticulously crafted designs in gold, diamond, Polki, gemstones, platinum, and more, the store offers an extensive range of jewelry catering to diverse tastes. Featuring extraordinary pieces from exclusive brands like Mine Diamond Jewelry, Era Uncut Diamond Jewelry, Divine Heritage Jewelry, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewelry, Precia Gemstone Jewelry, and Viraaz Polki Jewelry, the store aims to be the ultimate jewelry shopping destination for shopping distinctive and captivating designs. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing. As part of its Fair Price Promise, the brand ensures that customers can purchase their favourite jewelry at fair-making charges. Furthermore, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate scheme, ensuring uniform pricing for gold across all its stores in the country.

Strengthening the brand's commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises. The Malabar Promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewelry; assured lifetime free maintenance for the jewelry; 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewelry; 100 per cent HUID-compliant gold; IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards; a buyback guarantee; complimentary jeweler insurance; responsible sourcing; and fair labour practices. Supported by a multilingual workforce of around 22,000 employees across 26 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has satisfied 15 million customers across 100 countries. With the opening of 10 stores in March, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will reach a total store count of 350. The brand has a global presence spanning India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Bangladesh, with 14 wholesale units in 8 countries and 15 manufacturing units in 5 countries. The company also ranks 19th globally in Deloitte's Luxury Goods ranking.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, the brand today has a strong retail network of over 340 stores spread across 14 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, the U.K., the USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. The company currently ranks 6th among the largest jewelry retailers globally.

