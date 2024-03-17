Left Menu

PIA cabin crew travels to Toronto without passport; fined 200 dollars by Canadian authorities

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:19 IST
PIA cabin crew travels to Toronto without passport; fined 200 dollars by Canadian authorities
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A cabin crew working with Pakistan International Airlines flew from Islamabad to Toronto without her passport, prompting the Canadian authorities to slap a fine of 200 dollars on her, according to a media report on Sunday.

The incident happened on March 15 after she forgot to carry her passport while on duty on flight PK-781, bound for Toronto, and had to board the plane on the general declaration documents, Geo News reported.

''An air hostess of the PIA travelled from Islamabad to Toronto without a passport. She was fined by the Canadian authorities 200 Canadian dollars (approximately PKR 42,000) after the negligence was discovered once the flight landed,'' the report said.

Responding to the matter, the PIA confirmed the incident and that a fine was slapped on the cabin crew who travelled without her passport.

The spokesman for the national flag carrier, while keeping the flight attendant's identity secret, said that she had left her passport at Karachi airport, according to the report.

He, however, denied reports of her seeking political asylum in Canada, saying that she is returning to Pakistan via flight PK-782.

The incident sparked concerns due to several cases of the disappearance of PTI flight attendants seeking immigration to Canada recently.

More than 10 PIA flight attendants have gone into hiding after landing in Canada in recent weeks, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024