Canadian Airbus A220 workers reject contract as tensions rise
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:30 IST
Canadian Airbus A220 production workers on Sunday voted to reject a contract and are considering a strike mandate, a union official said, raising labor tensions as the European planemaker tries to reduce the money-losing jet's costs.
More than 99% of the union members who voted rejected the contract, the union official said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Berkrot)
