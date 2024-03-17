Canadian Airbus A220 workers reject contract as tensions rise

Canadian Airbus A220 production workers on Sunday voted to reject a contract and are considering a strike mandate, a union official said, raising labor tensions as the European planemaker tries to reduce the money-losing jet's costs.

More than 99% of the union members who voted rejected the contract, the union official said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Berkrot)

