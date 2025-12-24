US Challenges EU's Digital Services Act: A Free Speech Battle

In a move reflecting escalating tensions, the Trump administration imposed visa bans on figures tied to the European Union's Digital Services Act, a regulation intended to combat misinformation and harmful content. US officials contend the act suppresses free speech and unfairly targets American social media platforms.

Five individuals face these restrictions, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, accused of orchestrating efforts to censor American platforms. The US says these bans respond to campaigns that push American companies into censoring opposing views.

The response from the European side has been one of defiance, with targeted non-profits and individuals emphasizing their commitment to human rights and freedom of expression amid accusations of promoting harmful content. This situation highlights the complex interplay of regulation and speech rights in an increasingly digital world.

