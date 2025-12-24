Left Menu

US Challenges EU's Digital Services Act: A Free Speech Battle

The US government has imposed visa bans on key figures involved with Europe's Digital Services Act, claiming it stifles American free speech. US officials argue that the European regulation has initiated censorship, impacting tech companies and free discourse. Non-profits labeled as promoting harmful content are also targeted.

Updated: 24-12-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 07:35 IST
In a move reflecting escalating tensions, the Trump administration imposed visa bans on figures tied to the European Union's Digital Services Act, a regulation intended to combat misinformation and harmful content. US officials contend the act suppresses free speech and unfairly targets American social media platforms.

Five individuals face these restrictions, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, accused of orchestrating efforts to censor American platforms. The US says these bans respond to campaigns that push American companies into censoring opposing views.

The response from the European side has been one of defiance, with targeted non-profits and individuals emphasizing their commitment to human rights and freedom of expression amid accusations of promoting harmful content. This situation highlights the complex interplay of regulation and speech rights in an increasingly digital world.

