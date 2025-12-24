Left Menu

Bull Run in Asian Stocks and Precious Metals as 2025 Closes

Asian shares and precious metals achieved significant gains by the end of 2025, driven largely by advancements in artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 reached a record high, and commodities like gold and silver hit new peak prices. Stocks in South Korea, Japan, and the broader Asia-Pacific region performed exceptionally well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 07:43 IST
Bull Run in Asian Stocks and Precious Metals as 2025 Closes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the year 2025 draws to a close, Asian shares and commodities like gold and silver have reported remarkable growth, largely driven by artificial intelligence advancements. This marked a positive year-end shift in market sentiment across the globe.

Wall Street mirrored this trend with the S&P 500 achieving a record closing high, fueled by unexpected robust economic growth in the U.S. during the third quarter. While this boosted overall risk sentiment, bond markets experienced some pressures.

In Asia, markets like South Korea and Japan saw substantial annual gains. Meanwhile, in the foreign exchange arena, the Japanese yen advanced amid potential intervention, as the dollar weakened against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025