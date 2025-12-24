Bull Run in Asian Stocks and Precious Metals as 2025 Closes

As the year 2025 draws to a close, Asian shares and commodities like gold and silver have reported remarkable growth, largely driven by artificial intelligence advancements. This marked a positive year-end shift in market sentiment across the globe.

Wall Street mirrored this trend with the S&P 500 achieving a record closing high, fueled by unexpected robust economic growth in the U.S. during the third quarter. While this boosted overall risk sentiment, bond markets experienced some pressures.

In Asia, markets like South Korea and Japan saw substantial annual gains. Meanwhile, in the foreign exchange arena, the Japanese yen advanced amid potential intervention, as the dollar weakened against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)