Colombia suspends ceasefire with EMC armed group in three areas - decree
Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 18-03-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 01:14 IST
- Colombia
Colombia will suspend its ceasefire with the Estado Mayor Central (ECM) armed group in three provinces, a government decree said on Sunday.
The ceasefire will end on March 20, according to the decree.
