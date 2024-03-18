Korean Air nears deal for 20 Airbus A350 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reports

Korean Air Lines plans to buy around 20 A350 widebody jets from Airbus, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement could be announced as soon as this week, although the deal isn't final and could still fall apart depending on the outcome of a board meeting on March 21, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)