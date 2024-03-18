Korean Air nears deal for 20 Airbus A350 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reports
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 07:54 IST
Korean Air Lines plans to buy around 20 A350 widebody jets from Airbus, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The agreement could be announced as soon as this week, although the deal isn't final and could still fall apart depending on the outcome of a board meeting on March 21, according to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg News
- A350
- Airbus
- Korean Air Lines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AMD hits US roadblock in selling AI chip tailored for China, Bloomberg News reports
BRIEF-US Urges Allies to Squeeze China Further on Chip Technology -Bloomberg News
AMD hits US roadblock in selling AI chip tailored for China, Bloomberg News reports
Murdoch's News Corp eyes joint Telegraph bid with rivals, Bloomberg News reports
Murdoch's News Corp eyes joint Telegraph bid with rivals, Bloomberg News reports