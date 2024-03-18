Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi created 'Timeless footsteps' at the Global Spirituality Mahotsav unveiled by the President of India Draupadi Murmu

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Renowned filmmaker and Vedantic scholar, Mani Shankar, and designer Anjali Joshi, executed the groundbreaking debut of India's inaugural cinematic 3D projection mapping extravaganza, unveiled by the esteemed President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at the prestigious Global Spirituality Mahotsav in Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad. Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present.

Delving deep into the annals of Indian Spiritualism, the narrative gracefully travelled over 5000 years, captivating hearts and minds alike. Mani Shankar's multifaceted talent shines yet again, bridging the worlds of Bollywood direction and profound Vedantic scholarship. Anjali Joshi, as Director of AI design, created a new metaphor of visual expression that was stunning to behold.

This visionary creation, 250 feet in width and 70 feet in height, has an immersive impact. The applause of over 75000 strong crowd resounded at the end of the show. This landmark achievement reaffirms Mani Shankar's unparalleled ability to transcend boundaries, weaving together technologies, artistic innovation and spiritual enlightenment to captivate audiences on a global scale.

Mani Shankar shares, My challenge was to deliver 5000 years of Indian spiritualism in 12 minutes and still do justice to the great masters. I decided to stun the audience into silence by a combination of amazing visuals, soul stirring music, the authentic vibrations of ancient chants and well-chosen word'. Anjali Joshi comments, My experience in holography, film making, projection mapping and design helped me to arrive at a visual palatte that communicated the 'antarim Shanti' that the maha-gurus radiated. A challenging and humbling experience.'

