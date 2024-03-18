Left Menu

Delhi Police to divert traffic near Bharat Darshan Park for underpass construction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:01 IST
Delhi Police to divert traffic near Bharat Darshan Park for underpass construction
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic at the Bharat Darshan Park junction on Ring Road in the Punjabi Bagh area will be affected for around two months due to the construction of an underpass, police said on Monday.

In an advisory, the Delhi Police urged commuters to avoid these stretches and take alternative routes.

''Traffic flow from Moti Nagar towards roundabout Punjabi Bagh to Vashisth Kumar Gulla Marg has been diverted, with Jersey barricades placed along the Ring Road,'' it said in a post on X.

The diversion is expected to significantly impact traffic on routes such as Shiv Das Puri Marg and Road No 41 near Gurudwara Punjabi Bagh and Traffic Training Park for at least a month, the police said.

Those travelling from Moti Nagar, intending to reach the Ring Road, are urged to take Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg, turn right onto Road No 41, pass through Traffic Training Park, and then head left towards the Punjabi Bagh roundabout, the police said.

Commuters from Raja Garden have been urged to utilise the newly-constructed flyover while those from Dhaula Kuan should opt for an alternative route by turning right from Raja Garden Chowk, heading towards Shivaji Marg, and then proceeding towards Zakhira, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024