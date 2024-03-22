EU ambassadors confirm provisional agreement on air traffic control reform

European Union ambassadors have confirmed a provisional agreement on the reform of European air traffic control, the Belgian EU presidency said on Friday.

The agreement on the "Single European Sky" reform is aimed at reducing flight delays and strikes and wants to boost sustainability by rationalising flight paths.

"By making EU skies more efficient, it also marks a significant step in the aim to reduce CO2 emissions from aviation," the Belgian rotating EU presidency said in a statement on X.

