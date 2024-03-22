EU ambassadors confirm provisional agreement on air traffic control reform
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:14 IST
- Country:
- France
European Union ambassadors have confirmed a provisional agreement on the reform of European air traffic control, the Belgian EU presidency said on Friday.
The agreement on the "Single European Sky" reform is aimed at reducing flight delays and strikes and wants to boost sustainability by rationalising flight paths.
"By making EU skies more efficient, it also marks a significant step in the aim to reduce CO2 emissions from aviation," the Belgian rotating EU presidency said in a statement on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Belgian
- Single European Sky
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union lawmakers approve law to limit use of AI
European Union announces USD 8 billion package of aid for Egypt
European Union to use proceeds from Russian assets to fund weapons for Kyiv
European Union announces USD 8 billion package of aid for Egypt
European Union announces an USD 8 billion aid package for Egypt as concerns mount over migration