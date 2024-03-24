Left Menu

Man, wife, two daughters killed after truck crushes their motorcycle in MP's Mandla

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:55 IST
Man, wife, two daughters killed after truck crushes their motorcycle in MP's Mandla
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
A couple and their two minor daughters were killed in a road accident in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place on national highway number 40 near Ahmedpur under Bamhani police station limits at 6pm when the family was returning from a festival, he said.

''A trolley-truck rammed into their motorcycle. One of the bodies got stuck in the tyre of the truck and efforts were on to extricate it,'' Anjania police post in charge Lakhan Singh Rajput said.

He identified the deceased as Laxmikant Yadav (35), his wife Jyoti Yadav (30) and daughters Saloni Yadav (6) and Vaishali Yadav (13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

