Four killed, several injured as race car hits spectators at Hungary rally

Four people got killed and at least 8 were injured when a race car drifted off-road and hit spectators at a rally in northern Hungary on Sunday, authorities said. Police said on their website that the race car drifted off the road and drove among spectators. The reason for the crash is not yet known, police said in a statement.

Multiple ambulances and rescue helicopters arrived to the scene, the emergency services told news site Index.hu. Organizers halted the race. Index.hu reported that one child was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured while six more people suffered lighter injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)