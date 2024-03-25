Left Menu

Delhi Police to set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators

The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed special teams across major road intersections to check drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi.Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Traffic Prashant Gautam said they have made elaborate arrangements so that the festival of colours is celebrated safely and peacefully.In the New Delhi range, they have deployed around 400 traffic police personnel at 61 traffic points and around 40 joint pickets with local police.

Delhi Police to set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators
The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed special teams across major road intersections to check drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Prashant Gautam said they have made elaborate arrangements so that the festival of colours is celebrated safely and peacefully.

''In the New Delhi range, they have deployed around 400 traffic police personnel at 61 traffic points and around 40 joint pickets with local police. Besides regulating the traffic, the focus will be on drunken driving, triple riding, without helmet and without seat belt driving,'' he said.

According to an advisory issued by police, a strict watch will be kept on road violations, including speeding, triple-riding, and zig-zag driving.

''Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations.

''These special traffic police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi, along with PCR vans and local police teams, to check drunken driving, red-light jumping etc,'' the advisory stated.

Police also cited the direction of the Supreme Court committee on road safety, which allows seizing of driving licence and its suspension for three months in cases of drunk driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, and dangerous driving.

Police also advised people not to perform stunts on two-wheelers, and celebrate Holi indoors, not in public places or roads.

Celebration of Hola Mohalla by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday may also lead to traffic, police said.

The festival will be celebrated from early morning till evening at Gurudwara Damdama Sahib, behind Humayun Tomb, Near Nizamuddin. A large number of devotees are expected to participate in it.

In view of the event, heavy vehicular traffic is expected on Mathura Road, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, at and around Neela Gumbad, Oberoi Flyover, under Lodhi Flyover, Zakir Hussain Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, police said. Commuters going to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station from Dhaula Kuan, AllMS, South Delhi and New Delhi areas are advised to take Ring Road via Moolchand Underpass to Ashram Chowk-Bhogal Flyover and then turn right at Rajdoot Traffic Signal or to go straight from Ashram Chowk through Ashram Elevated Road to reach Nizamuddin Railway Station from Sarai Kale Khan side, police advisory said.

Police have advised commuters from Faridabad, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar going towards New Delhi areas or vice versa to avoid Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Zoo.

