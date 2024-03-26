Left Menu

German train drivers say they have wage deal with Deutsche Bahn

German train drivers' union GDL said on Monday it had struck a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn, after months of disputes and strikes.

German train drivers' union GDL said on Monday it had struck a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn, after months of disputes and strikes. GDL said in a statement it had reached a collective bargaining agreement with Deutsche Bahn and would hold a news conference at 1030 GMT on Tuesday in Berlin.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bahn said it would hold a news conference "on the current state of wage talks" at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, also in Berlin. Both sides resumed negotiations in mid-March following six rounds of strike action, in one of the longest-running wage disputes in Deutsche Bahn's history.

GDL had demanded a reduction in weekly working hours to 35 at full pay. Germany has been hit by a wave of industrial action in recent months, as high inflation and staff bottlenecks soured wage negotiations in the transport sector, affecting national rail, air travel and public transport.

