German train drivers say they have wage deal with Deutsche Bahn

German train drivers' union GDL said on Monday it had struck a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn, after months of disputes and strikes. GDL said in a statement it had reached a collective bargaining agreement with Deutsche Bahn and would hold a news conference at 1030 GMT on Tuesday in Berlin.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bahn said it would hold a news conference "on the current state of wage talks" at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, also in Berlin. Both sides resumed negotiations in mid-March following six rounds of strike action, in one of the longest-running wage disputes in Deutsche Bahn's history.

GDL had demanded a reduction in weekly working hours to 35 at full pay. Germany has been hit by a wave of industrial action in recent months, as high inflation and staff bottlenecks soured wage negotiations in the transport sector, affecting national rail, air travel and public transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)